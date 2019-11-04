Edmonton police look for help identifying alleged credit card fraudster

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police hope to identify a man they say defrauded someone in the city of more than $25,000 after using their stolen credit card.

The man made over 145 purchases at various locations in Edmonton between Aug. 16 and Sept 19, 2019, according to police.

Police said he made the purchases at many different locations around the city, including clothing stores, restaurants and casinos.

The suspect is between 35 and 45 years old, with short brown hair and is between 5’8″ and 6’0″ tall. Police believe he weighs around 160-180 lbs.

Anyone with information about the man in question should contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or by reporting it to Crime Stoppers.

