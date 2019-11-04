Menu

Crime

Edmonton police look for help identifying alleged credit card fraudster

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 3:27 pm
Police in Edmonton are looking for help identifying a man who they say committed over $25,000 in credit card fraud.
Police in Edmonton are looking for help identifying a man who they say committed over $25,000 in credit card fraud. Edmonton Police

Edmonton police hope to identify a man they say defrauded someone in the city of more than $25,000 after using their stolen credit card.

The man made over 145 purchases at various locations in Edmonton between Aug. 16 and Sept 19, 2019, according to police.

Police said he made the purchases at many different locations around the city, including clothing stores, restaurants and casinos.

The suspect is between 35 and 45 years old, with short brown hair and is between 5’8″ and 6’0″ tall. Police believe he weighs around 160-180 lbs.

READ MORE: $5M fraud investigation results in woman being charged: Edmonton police

Anyone with information about the man in question should contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or by reporting it to Crime Stoppers.

 

