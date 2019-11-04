‘I commend the premier’: Toronto Mayor John Tory says Doug Ford is building national unity

Send this page to someone via email

At a media availability on Monday, Toronto Mayor John Tory applauded Premier Doug Ford, saying the Ontario premier is building national unity.

The comments came after a Friday conference call between Ford and other provincial leaders. On the call, an agreement was made to hold an in-person meeting later this month after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveils his cabinet.

Ford said he’s offered to hold that gathering in Toronto.

“I commend the premier for the fact that he is taking the initiative to get people together to talk about this,” said Tory.

“Premier Ford, by taking the initiative that he has in the last few days, is playing the role that Ontario premiers must play and have historically played in holding this country together.”

The results of the federal election show significant divides between western provinces and the rest of the country. In Alberta and Saskatchewan, a sense of alienation is growing and so are talks of separation.

On Monday, Ford said: “We saw what happened in the last election. I’ve never seen this country so divided, but we have to stay united.”

Ford urged Canadians to come together, saying: “Let’s listen to the concerns of the people out west.”

At the news conference, Ford also was asked about his fight against the federal carbon tax. The matter is currently before the courts, and the premier has indicated that he has no plans of dropping the case, saying Ontario has an environmental plan that will reduce emissions.

“There is no reason to punish a region if they have an incredible plan,” he said.

Still, the premier says he’s going to continue to play a role in keeping the country unified.

“We have to work together. We have to send a message to the world that there is certainty here in Canada.”