What’s open, what’s closed in Ottawa on Remembrance Day 2019

Remembrance Day Monday is days away.

While some municipal services are operating as normal on November 11, others are powering down for the day, and select retail businesses won’t be opening until the afternoon, in accordance with the City of Ottawa’s Remembrance Day bylaw.

Read on to find out what’s open and what’s closed on Monday in Ottawa.

Food and drink

The city’s bylaw for Remembrance Day prohibits most retail businesses from opening before 12:30 p.m. on November 11. This rule applies to many large grocery stores. Call individual locations to double-check their hours.

Loblaws on Rideau Street opens at 12 p.m. and is otherwise 24 hours.

Loblaws on Isabella Street in the Glebe is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Loblaws in College Square Mall on Baseline opens at 12:30 p.m., and is otherwise open 24 hours.

Metro on Rideau Street opens at 12:30 p.m., and is otherwise open 24 hours.

Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe is open from 12:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park is open from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

LCBO stores in Ottawa are operating on reduced hours. Stores are open from 12:30 p.m. until their normal closing hours.

Beer Stores in Ottawa are also opening their doors at 12:30 p.m.

Shopping