What’s open, what’s closed in Ottawa on Remembrance Day 2019

Remembrance Day Monday is days away.
While some municipal services are operating as normal on November 11, others are powering down for the day, and select retail businesses won’t be opening until the afternoon, in accordance with the City of Ottawa’s Remembrance Day bylaw.
Read on to find out what’s open and what’s closed on Monday in Ottawa.
Food and drink
The city’s bylaw for Remembrance Day prohibits most retail businesses from opening before 12:30 p.m. on November 11. This rule applies to many large grocery stores. Call individual locations to double-check their hours.
- Loblaws on Rideau Street opens at 12 p.m. and is otherwise 24 hours.
- Loblaws on Isabella Street in the Glebe is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Loblaws in College Square Mall on Baseline opens at 12:30 p.m., and is otherwise open 24 hours.
- Metro on Rideau Street opens at 12:30 p.m., and is otherwise open 24 hours.
- Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe is open from 12:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park is open from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- LCBO stores in Ottawa are operating on reduced hours. Stores are open from 12:30 p.m. until their normal closing hours.
- Beer Stores in Ottawa are also opening their doors at 12:30 p.m.
Shopping
- Small pharmacies don’t fall under the Remembrance Day bylaw but pharmacies located inside larger stores must be closed until 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Contact a specific drug store for their hours.
- Ottawa’s major shopping malls will open their doors in the afternoon.
- The Rideau Centre: 12:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- St. Laurent Shopping Centre: 12:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Place d’Orléans: 12:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Bayshore Shopping Centre: 12:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets: 12:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Convenience or corner stores, gas stations, nurseries, gardening supply stores and florists will operate on a normal schedule.
- Call any independent businesses for their store hours.
- The National Gallery of Canada: CLOSED
- The Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History (in Gatineau) are both open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are offering free admission on November 11
- The Canadian Museum of Nature: CLOSED
- The Canada Aviation and Space Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum: CLOSED
- The Canada Science and Technology Museum: CLOSED
- Canada’s major banks are closed. Check with your local branch for its hours.
- The ByTowne Cinema, Mayfair Theatre and all Cineplex movie theatres are open.
- Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres, including the Government Service Centre at 100 Laurier Avenue West, are closed. They will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, Nov. 12
- The provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Cres., are closed.
- Garbage collection:
- Curbside garbage, recycling and green bin pickup will continue as normal.
- The Trail Road waste facility is open.
- Ottawa Public Health:
- The sexual health clinic (179 Clarence St.) and all satellite clinics are closed.
- The site needle and syringe program office (179 Clarence St.) is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The program’s mobile van will run from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- All Ottawa Public Library branches are closed.
- All municipal child-care centres are closed.
- All the city’s indoor pools, arenas and fitness centres are open. Registered programs are running on a normal schedule, with some exceptions, so residents are encouraged to check with their facility.
- The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, City Hall Art Gallery and Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame at city hall will be open. All other municipal arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed.
- The 311 contact centre is open for urgent matters that need the city’s immediate attention.
- OC Transpo is waiving transit fares for all customers on buses, O-Train lines and Para Transpo on Monday, Nov. 11.
- Veterans who wear their medals or uniforms from November 5 to November 11, also won’t be charged to ride OC Transpo, Para Transpo or STO buses. Anyone accompanying them on public transit can ride at no charge as well. Veterans and their companions should use the video-chat function at LRT ticket machines to get through fare gates at O-Train stations.
- OC Transpo is operating on a regular Monday schedule, however some routes might experience “minor” detours or delays due to Remembrance Day parades and ceremonies across the city.
- If it is safe to do so, OC Transpo and Para Transpo buses will pull over to the side of the road at 11 a.m. on Monday to observe two minutes of silence, according to the city. The Last Post and Reveille will play over bus radios. A moment of silence will also be observed on the Confederation and Trillium lines.
- OC Transpo service centres:
- The customer service centre at the Rideau Centre is open from 12:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- All other customer service centres are closed.
- The OC Transpo customer service and information line (613-741-4390) is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Para Transpo is taking bookings for November 11 Regularly scheduled trips will not be automatically cancelled; call 613-244-4636 to suspend a regular booking.
- Para Transpo operations:
- The taxi coupon program line (613-842-3670) is closed.
- The line for reservations (613-244-7272) is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The line for trip cancellations and general inquiries (613-244-4636) is open from 6 a.m to midnight.
- Société de transport de l’Outaouais (STO) will operate a special service on November 11 and a weekday service on Nov. 12
- All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply on Remembrance Day Monday.
- Free parking will be available at city hall’s underground garage from 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11
- Veterans who wear their medals or uniforms or who have a veterans’ license plate on their vehicle can park for free at City Hall on Monday, November 11 between 6 am and 1 pm.
Museums
Other services
City of Ottawa services
Transit
