Counsellors available for students, staff following violent week: Winnipeg School Division

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg School Division has reached out to parents and staff members to see if they need help coping following the rash of recent violence in Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Second vigil held for fatally stabbed toddler in Winnipeg

In a statement sent to Global News, the WSD’s Senior Information Officer said they’re looking to be “on hand to provide support in schools where needed.”

“Last week, we sent a notice home to parents in the core area where the impact of recent events is likely greatest reminding parents that if their children need support to let their school office know and it will be provided.” Tweet This

WSD says they’ll be monitoring students in the division and will respond with additional supports if required.

The group says their partnership with Clinical Support Services (CSS) offers specialized services to schools in the division, including clinical level counseling and support.

Story continues below advertisement