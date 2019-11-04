Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Counsellors available for students, staff following violent week: Winnipeg School Division

By Malika Karim Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 9:54 am
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in this back lane double homicide investigation. .
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in this back lane double homicide investigation. . Amber McGuckin/Global News

The Winnipeg School Division has reached out to parents and staff members to see if they need help coping following the rash of recent violence in Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Second vigil held for fatally stabbed toddler in Winnipeg

In a statement sent to Global News, the WSD’s Senior Information Officer said they’re looking to be “on hand to provide support in schools where needed.”

“Last week, we sent a notice home to parents in the core area where the impact of recent events is likely greatest reminding parents that if their children need support to let their school office know and it will be provided.”

Tweet This

WSD says they’ll be monitoring students in the division and will respond with additional supports if required.

READ MORE: Homicide at nightclub overnight brings Winnipeg’s total to 38

The group says their partnership with Clinical Support Services (CSS) offers specialized services to schools in the division, including clinical level counseling and support.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ViolenceWinnipeg School DivisionRash of violencecounselling support
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.