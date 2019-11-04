Slippery streets send van into building on Isabel Street

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg commuters were greeted by slippery streets after rain turned to snow Monday morning, sending one van into a building in the city’s core.

A white commercial van slid into a non-profit building at the corner of Isabel Street and Pacific Avenue Monday. The damage to the building and the van was not extensive, and no one appeared to be hurt.

Rain Sunday afternoon and evening morphed into snow flurries overnight, and while the snow will taper off later Monday morning, the below-normal temperatures are here to stay “for the forseeable future,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Chris Stammers.

“We had a cold front that went through the province here this morning, and we’re seeing some flurries along it, so giving some brief bursts of heavy snow,” said Stammers.

That snow, combined with melting inside the city and rain from the day before are making things slick, he said.

“Certainly as you get outside the city, slipperier conditions.”

Several listeners have told 680 CJOB that the TransCanada Highway is slippery and that there are cars and trucks in the ditch.

