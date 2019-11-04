Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Slippery streets send van into building on Isabel Street

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 8:41 am
Updated November 4, 2019 8:42 am
A van crashed into a non-profit building Monday morning at the corner of Isabel and Pacific.
A van crashed into a non-profit building Monday morning at the corner of Isabel and Pacific. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg commuters were greeted by slippery streets after rain turned to snow Monday morning, sending one van into a building in the city’s core.

A white commercial van slid into a non-profit building at the corner of Isabel Street and Pacific Avenue Monday. The damage to the building and the van was not extensive, and no one appeared to be hurt.

READ MORE: Woman, 25, killed in rural highway crash with semi

Rain Sunday afternoon and evening morphed into snow flurries overnight, and while the snow will taper off later Monday morning, the below-normal temperatures are here to stay “for the forseeable future,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Chris Stammers.

“We had a cold front that went through the province here this morning, and we’re seeing some flurries along it, so giving some brief bursts of heavy snow,” said Stammers.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 19-year-old killed in serious crash at Brady Road and south Perimeter

That snow, combined with melting inside the city and rain from the day before are making things slick, he said.

“Certainly as you get outside the city, slipperier conditions.”

Several listeners have told 680 CJOB that the TransCanada Highway is slippery and that there are cars and trucks in the ditch.

Province says Perimeter Highway near Brady Road will see significant upgrades in 2020
Province says Perimeter Highway near Brady Road will see significant upgrades in 2020
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TrafficWinnipeg trafficEnvironment and Climate Change Canadacar into building isabel pacificvan crash into building
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.