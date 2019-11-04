Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Ontario’s education workers union to announce results of ratification vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2019 6:15 am
Ford government dodges CUPE strike but more education labour woes ahead
WATCH ABOVE: After narrowly averting a massive strike by 55,000 educational support workers, Premier Doug Ford’s government will now turn full attention to teacher negotiations. Travis Dhanraj reports. (Oct. 7, 2019)

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario’s education workers will announce this morning whether its members voted to adopt a new contract that was drawn up last month.

The 55,000 workers narrowly avoided a strike in early October when the CUPE bargaining team reached an eleventh-hour tentative deal with the province.

Had the workers – including custodians, early childhood educators and clerical staff – gone on strike, two dozen school boards said they would have had to close their doors.

READ MORE: CUPE education workers, Ontario government reach tentative deal to avoid strike

Under the deal, the workers would get a one per cent wage increase.

The union says it will provide further details of the deal at a news conference at the legislature.

It also plans to announce steps it says are needed to address underfunding in Ontario’s public education system.

Story continues below advertisement
Ontario school boards, CUPE workers reach tentative deal avoiding strike
Ontario school boards, CUPE workers reach tentative deal avoiding strike

Meantime, all three unions representing teachers are negotiating new deals with the provincial government.

The union representing elementary teachers and education workers has announced that its members voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike, though it wouldn’t lay out a timeline for when it could happen.

Unions representing secondary and Catholic teachers are also holding strike votes.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Doug FordOntario politicsOntario governmentCUPEFord governmentOntario EducationCanadian Union Of Public EmployeesCUPE education workersOntario education workersontario unionsCUPE voteOntario education workers unionOntario's public education system
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.