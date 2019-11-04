Ontario’s education workers union to announce results of ratification vote

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario’s education workers will announce this morning whether its members voted to adopt a new contract that was drawn up last month.

The 55,000 workers narrowly avoided a strike in early October when the CUPE bargaining team reached an eleventh-hour tentative deal with the province.

Had the workers – including custodians, early childhood educators and clerical staff – gone on strike, two dozen school boards said they would have had to close their doors.

Under the deal, the workers would get a one per cent wage increase.

The union says it will provide further details of the deal at a news conference at the legislature.

It also plans to announce steps it says are needed to address underfunding in Ontario’s public education system.

Meantime, all three unions representing teachers are negotiating new deals with the provincial government.

The union representing elementary teachers and education workers has announced that its members voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike, though it wouldn’t lay out a timeline for when it could happen.

Unions representing secondary and Catholic teachers are also holding strike votes.