WHL Roundup: Sunday, November 3, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2019 11:50 pm
Updated November 3, 2019 11:51 pm

CALGARY – David Kope scored the winner with 55 seconds to go in regulation as the Edmonton Oil Kings extended their point streak with a 3-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Todd Scott turned away 38 shots to help Edmonton improve to 10-0-2 in its last 12 games.

Jacson Alexander and Ethan Cap also scored for the Oil Kings (12-1-3), who sit atop the WHL standings.

Carson Focht and James Malm found the back of the net for the Hitmen (8-5-1), who are on a three-game slide.

Brayden Peters stopped 25 shots for Calgary.

REBELS 3 PATS 2 (OT)

REGINA — Arshdeep Bains scored the winner 48 seconds into the extra period as Red Deer edged the Pats to snap a seven-game slide.

Chase Leslie and Josh Tarzwell also scored for the Rebels (5-8-2), who got 25 saves from Byron Fancy.

Regina’s (2-11-2) offence came from Zack Smith and Austin Pratt. Max Paddock stopped 24 shots in defeat.

GIANTS 5 TIGERS 2

LANGLEY, B.C. — Trent Miner turned aside 33 shots and Milos Roman had a goal and an assist as Vancouver toppled Medicine Hat.

Dylan Plouffe, Tristen Nielsen, Zack Ostapchuk and Lukas Svejkovsky also scored for the Giants (9-8-1).

Nick McCarry and Trevor Longo potted goals for the Tigers (10-5-1). Mads Sogaard stopped 21-of-24 shots in defeat.

SILVERTIPS 4 CHIEFS 3 (OT)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bryce Kindopp racked up the winner with a penalty shot at 1:23 of overtime, leading Everett over the Chiefs with his second goal of the game.

Dustin Wolf turned aside 37 shots for the Silvertips (11-4-0), who also got goals from Jalen Price and Michal Gut.

Adam Beckman, Michael King and Eli Zummack scored for Spokane (7-6-2). Lukas Parík made 21 saves in a losing cause.

BLAZERS 6 WINTERHAWKS 5

PORTLAND, Ore. — Connor Zary scored twice, and Kamloops used a four-goal first period to hand the Winterhawks their first regulation loss in nine games.

Inaki Baragano, Josh Pillar, Orrin Centazzo and Ryan Hughes also scored for Kamloops (10-6-0) while Dylan Garand stopped 24-of-25 shots in 25:20 of relief to get the win.

Seth Jarvis had a pair of goals, and Cross Hanas, Simon Knak and Mason Mannek and scored for Portland (10-4-1). Isaiah DiLaura kicked out 18-of-24 shots in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
