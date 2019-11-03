Former QCGN president among four to win Goldbloom award

Send this page to someone via email

Martin Murphy has always tried to make a difference.

That’s why this year he’s being recognized for his years of service to the as one of four recipients of the 2019 Goldbloom Awards, presented to English-speaking Quebecers who have made a significant contribution to the community.

“I have a record of having volunteered in different organizations,” he told Global News.

That’s how he became involved with the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) from the organization’s start in 1995. He said at the time, Quebec anglophones felt isolated and neglected, given the political tensions around Quebec sovereignty referendums, and that the community didn’t get much support from the Canadian government

“There was still the angst about the exodus, the lack of promise for the new generation,” he explained, “we had difficulty in getting the federal government to understand that we are also a minority (in Canada) who happened to be living in Quebec.”

So uniting anglophone community groups under one umbrella made sense. Over the years, he believes it helped to improve conditions for the community.

Clifford Lincoln worked with Murphy at the English-speaking Catholic Council.

“He stayed there for 16 years because once he was there nobody wanted to let him go,” Lincoln explained, smiling.

He isn’t surprised that Murphy decided to work with the QCGN and helped to launch it while heading the Catholic Council. Murphy was also QCGN president for five years. According to Lincoln, Murphy’s long record of volunteerism and community service, most of it done after he retired as an educator, is an example to young people.

“I think basically he has always been a contributor because it’s part of his genes,” Lincoln said. “Battles that he led in the field of education, health, human rights is extremely impressive.”

Murphy claims that he’s slowed down now and is travelling more, but Lincoln isn’t sure how much.

“I think he’s gonna be a community person until he dies, him, you know,” he laughed. “He’ll never stop.