Trump and California governor trade barbs on Twitter over wildfires

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 3, 2019 12:04 pm
California wildfire threatens homes and crops near LA
WATCH: California wildfire threatens homes and crops near LA

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to cut U.S. funding to California for aid during wildfires that have burned across the state during dry winds this fall.

Trump tweeted Sunday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has done a “terrible job of forest management.” He tweeted that when fires rage, the governor comes to the federal government for help. “No more,” the president tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

The state controls just a small percentage of forest land. The federal government manages most of it.

READ MORE: You’ve heard of the Ice Age. A fire historian says we’re in the age of fire

Newsom responded with a tweet of his own: “You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.”

Story continues below advertisement
California residents face new challenge from wildfires – insurance
California residents face new challenge from wildfires – insurance

READ MORE: California wildfires: Winds die down, but still no rain in forecast

Last year Trump made a similar threat as wildfires devastated Malibu and Paradise, California — accusing the state of “gross mismanagement” of forests.

At the time Newsom defended California’s wildfire prevention efforts while criticizing the federal government for not doing enough to help protect the state.

With files by Global News

© 2019 The Canadian Press
