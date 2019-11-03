Trump and California governor trade barbs on Twitter over wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to cut U.S. funding to California for aid during wildfires that have burned across the state during dry winds this fall.

Trump tweeted Sunday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has done a “terrible job of forest management.” He tweeted that when fires rage, the governor comes to the federal government for help. “No more,” the president tweeted.

The Governor of California, @GavinNewsom, has done a terrible job of forest management. I told him from the first day we met that he must “clean” his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

..Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states…But our teams are working well together in….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

The state controls just a small percentage of forest land. The federal government manages most of it.

Newsom responded with a tweet of his own: “You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.”

You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation. https://t.co/PSt8N39Er5 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 3, 2019

Last year Trump made a similar threat as wildfires devastated Malibu and Paradise, California — accusing the state of “gross mismanagement” of forests.

At the time Newsom defended California’s wildfire prevention efforts while criticizing the federal government for not doing enough to help protect the state.

