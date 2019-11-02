Menu

World

Trump says he would like Ukraine president to visit the White House

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 2, 2019 8:00 pm
Updated November 2, 2019 8:01 pm
Public hearings on Trump impeachment probe could begin as soon as mid-November
U.S. President Donald Trump rallied supporters against the impeachment inquiry at a rally on Thursday, the first since the probe began. It comes as reports say public hearings could begin as soon as mid-November.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to visit the White House, and expected the Ukrainian leader to take him up on such an invitation.

READ MORE: ‘Do us a favour’: How a phone call sparked the Trump impeachment inquiry

“I would certainly say I’d invite him,” Trump told reporters outside the White House before departing for New York. “I would love to have him come to the White House if he’d like to come, and I think he’d like to come.”

A July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden, and Biden’s family, has spurred an impeachment inquiry by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

READ MORE: Paul Manafort pushed theory that Ukraine was behind Democrat hack: Mueller documents

© 2019 Reuters
