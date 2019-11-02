Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Large emergency exercise to take place at Toronto’s Union Station

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 6:37 pm
Pedestrians walk past a sign outside Toronto's Union Station.
Pedestrians walk past a sign outside Toronto's Union Station. File/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The largest-ever emergency exercise to take place at Toronto’s Union Station is set to happen late Saturday into Sunday.

The exercise will include 150 actors, some of whom will pretend to be seriously injured, professional makeup artists, and even staged smoke at track level.

Metrolinx said the exercise is being done in partnership with Toronto Paramedic Services.

“It is important to regularly test our emergency preparedness to ensure our staff and first-responders are ready in the event of any type of critical incident at Union Station,” Metrolinx VP of safety and security George Bell said in a statement.

READ MORE: Toronto-area first responders reflect on family, working through holidays

Metrolinx said it has conducted emergency simulations in the past, including in September 2018 and April 2017 when responses to train derailments were analyzed.

Story continues below advertisement

During the upcoming exercise, all GO Transit operations are expected to continue as normal, though some sidewalks will be closed in the area.

Metrolinx said the public should not call 911 to ask questions about the simulation if they come across it.

In the event of an actual emergency, the exercise would be cancelled and first responders would be redirected, Metrolinx said.

Toronto first responders raising funds and awareness for Movember
Toronto first responders raising funds and awareness for Movember
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoMetrolinxGO TransitUnion StationEmergency PreparednessToronto Union StationUnion Station TorontoDisaster PreparednessEmergency simulationToronto's Union station
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.