Vancouver police arrest high-risk offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

A high-risk offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Vancouver shortly after he was reported missing Friday night.

Police said Cory Schaumleffel, 33, failed to return to the halfway house he’s staying in while on statutory release for break-and-enter.

Schaumleffel, who police said has a history of violence and substance abuse, was considered unlawfully at large for breaking his release conditions.

Police on Friday asked the public for assistance in locating him, but warned he should not be approached if spotted.

On Saturday, police said Schaumleffel was arrested in the Downtown Eastside late Friday evening after he was located by officers.

He’s now in custody in the Vancouver jail.

