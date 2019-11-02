Menu

World

Christian fighters to oversee security in northern Syria, Kurdish forces say

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 2, 2019 8:29 am
A Kurdish-led force says Christian fighters will now oversee security in a northern Syrian region that has witnessed fighting between Turkey-backed fighters and Kurdish-led militiamen.

READ MORE: Russia, Turkey begin joint patrols in northeast Syria

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said Saturday that the deployment will take place in villages close to the town of Tal Tamr in the Khabur river region. That area is home to Syria’s dwindling Christian Syriac and Assyrian communities.

Turkish-backed fighters have been advancing in the area since last month, leading to the displacement of about 200,000 people.

There have been concerns in Christian villages about possible atrocities by Turkey-backed fighters, which include former jihadists.

The SDF said it’s deploying the Syriac Military Council and Assyrian fighters in the Khabur river region. Both groups are part of the SDF.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
RussiaTurkeyErdoganSyrian Democratic ForcesSDFNorthern Syriasyrian kurdsSyrian Kurdish forcesSyria-Turkey BorderKhabur river
