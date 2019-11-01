Menu

World

Trump says he might sign a finalized China trade deal in Iowa

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 1, 2019 7:55 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 8:02 pm
WATCH LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump is set to make remarks at a "Keep America Great" rally in Tupelo, Miss.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says Iowa is one of the places being considered for the signing of a trade agreement between the United States and China.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are working to finalize the deal in time for Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign it at a summit in Chile in mid-November. But Chile announced Wednesday that it was cancelling the event due to ongoing mass demonstrations.

READ MORE: Trump says new site for U.S., China trade deal signing to be announced ‘soon’

Now the two countries are looking for an alternative location. There’s no guarantee they’ll work out the details of the agreement, which was initially focused on agriculture.

Farmers have been hit hard by the trade war. Trump has been trying to assure them that they will come out ahead in the end.

Trump claims trade deal with China is 'moving along'
Trump claims trade deal with China is ‘moving along’
© 2019 The Canadian Press
