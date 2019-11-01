Menu

Crime

Barrie police searching for person of interest after man assaults officer

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 5:48 pm
Police are looking to speak with a female person of interest regarding the occurrence.
Police handout

Barrie police say they’re searching for a female person of interest after a man attempted to steal from a local Winners, resisted an arrest and assaulted an officer.

On Wednesday, a man who had previously attempted to steal from the Winners store at 411 Bayfield St. was observed again at the location, officers say.

Police say they responded, located the man and informed him that he was under arrest.

The man tried to escape the officer’s grip and ran toward the door, when a chase and struggle ensued, police add.

As the officer tried to gain physical control of the man, he resisted and assaulted the officer, grabbing the officer’s gun in an attempt to disarm him, police say.

The officer protected his weapon while he was assaulted, and the man then fled to a waiting vehicle that left the scene, police add.

Story continues below advertisement
The officer was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. He was subsequently released.

Police say the vehicle was found discarded in the north area of Barrie.

A warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old Barrie man for the charges of attempted theft under $5,000, assault to resist an arrest, attempt to disarm a police officer and escaping lawful custoday.

Police are looking to speak with a female person of interest regarding the incident.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Sgt. Moore of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2765, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

