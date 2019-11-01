Close to $30,000 lost in bitcoin CRA scam in Kingston, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are warning the public after two people were allegedly scammed out of a total of nearly $30,000 in a CRA scam involving bitcoin.

Over Oct. 29 and 30, Kingston police say two people were contacted by scammers posing as Canada Revenue Agency and Service Canada employees over the phone.

During those phone conversations, police say both were told their social insurance numbers were compromised and that they needed to send money immediately to the CRA.

The victims were told to go to bitcoin machines in the area and send money, which together, amounted to over $30,000.

Police are noting that such crimes are prevalent in the area, and are asking people to warn their friends and family who may be vulnerable to fall for such scams.

Story continues below advertisement

“Kingston Police is reminding the public that the Canada Revenue Agency will never ask for funds in the form of bitcoin or gift cards,” a Kingston police news release read.

1:55 Bitcoin creeps into the GTA real estate market Bitcoin creeps into the GTA real estate market