‘Property Brothers’ J.D. Scott marries longtime girlfriend Annalee Belle

J.D. Scott is married to his longtime girlfriend, Annalee Belle.

Drew and Jonathan Scott’s older brother married Belle on Halloween at a private home in Las Vegas.

According to People, the wedding ceremony had a 1940s and ’50s vintage movie theatre theme and included a ’50s candy shoppe, absinthe fountain lounge, photo trailer, concession stands and synchronized swimmers.

“Today is the big day for two of the most beautiful souls I know—My brother JD is marrying his best friend, Annalee. So happy to welcome her to our family,” Drew wrote on Instagram.

Drew also posted a photo of the groomsmen in their costumes.

J.D. proposed to Belle, a makeup artist, last Halloween and he posted about the proposal on Instagram.

“It looks like I get to spend the rest of my life with you. ❤️💍 I’m on cloud 9 right now! #SheSaidYes #Engaged #Proposal #LoveOfMyLife,” he captioned a series of photos from the engagement.

J.D. has appeared numerous HGTV shows including Property Brothers at Home and Brother vs. Brother.

