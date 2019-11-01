Menu

Entertainment

‘Property Brothers’ J.D. Scott marries longtime girlfriend Annalee Belle

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 3:19 pm
Annalee Belle (L) and actor and television personality J.D. Scott attends the 5th Anniversary gala for the Coach Woodson Invitational presented by MGM Resorts International and produced by PGD Global at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on July 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. .
Annalee Belle (L) and actor and television personality J.D. Scott attends the 5th Anniversary gala for the Coach Woodson Invitational presented by MGM Resorts International and produced by PGD Global at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on July 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. . Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for PGD Global

J.D. Scott is married to his longtime girlfriend, Annalee Belle.

Drew and Jonathan Scott’s older brother married Belle on Halloween at a private home in Las Vegas.

According to People, the wedding ceremony had a 1940s and ’50s vintage movie theatre theme and included a ’50s candy shoppe, absinthe fountain lounge, photo trailer, concession stands and synchronized swimmers.

READ MORE: ‘Property Brothers’ scripted TV show in the works

“Today is the big day for two of the most beautiful souls I know—My brother JD is marrying his best friend, Annalee. So happy to welcome her to our family,” Drew wrote on Instagram.

Drew also posted a photo of the groomsmen in their costumes.

View this post on Instagram

Flawless victory #scottweddingbelle

A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on

J.D. proposed to Belle, a makeup artist, last Halloween and he posted about the proposal on Instagram.

It looks like I get to spend the rest of my life with you. ❤️💍 I’m on cloud 9 right now! #SheSaidYes #Engaged #Proposal #LoveOfMyLife,” he captioned a series of photos from the engagement.

J.D. has appeared numerous HGTV shows including Property Brothers at Home and Brother vs. Brother.

The Property Brothers stop by TMS
The Property Brothers stop by TMS
