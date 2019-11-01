Menu

Entertainment

Ian Ziering and wife of 9 years ‘splitting up’

By Jamie Samhan ETCanada.com
Posted November 1, 2019 1:56 pm
Ian Ziering and Erin Ziering arrive for the Premiere Of SyFy's 'Zombie Tidal Wave' held at The Garland Hotel on August 12, 2019 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images).
Ian Ziering and Erin Ziering arrive for the Premiere Of SyFy's 'Zombie Tidal Wave' held at The Garland Hotel on August 12, 2019 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images). Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Ian Ziering and his wife Erin have gone their separate ways after nine years of marriage.

The BH90210 star turned to Instagram on Thursday to announce the split.

READ MORE: Ian Ziering makes Brian Austin Green blush by bringing up his old rap

It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up. With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids,” he wrote alongside a picture of two cherubs

The couple are parents to Mia, 8, and Penna, 6.

Ziering then addressed recent rumours of their relationship.

“It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational,” he added. “Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents. We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls.”

READ MORE: Ian Ziering protests violent second-grade bully at his daughter’s school

ET Canada has reached out to Ziering’s rep for further comment.

© 2019 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ET CanadaIan Zieringian ziering 2019ian ziering 90210ian ziering erinian ziering erin splitian ziering seperationian ziering split from wifeian ziering update
