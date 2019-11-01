Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Train derails on overpass, Lagimodiere Boulevard closed at Dawson Road

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 2:00 pm
A train has derailed near Lagimodiere.
A train has derailed near Lagimodiere. Randall Paul/Global News

A train derailment that left rail cars leaning over a rail bridge has closed traffic on Lagimodiere Boulevard.

At least four cars of a CN train derailed on the Lagimodiere overpass near Dawson Road, stopping northbound traffic Friday afternoon.

A Global News reporter at the scene says southbound traffic on Lagimodiere Boulevard is moving, albeit slowly, and rail workers are on scene.

More to come.

The train has derailed near the Symington yards.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashwinnipegTrainTrain DerailmentDerailLagimodiere BoulevardDawsonDawson Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.