Train derails on overpass, Lagimodiere Boulevard closed at Dawson Road

A train derailment that left rail cars leaning over a rail bridge has closed traffic on Lagimodiere Boulevard.

At least four cars of a CN train derailed on the Lagimodiere overpass near Dawson Road, stopping northbound traffic Friday afternoon.

A Global News reporter at the scene says southbound traffic on Lagimodiere Boulevard is moving, albeit slowly, and rail workers are on scene.

More to come.

The train has derailed near the Symington yards.

