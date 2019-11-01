Menu

Canada

Defence says accused in Calgary caseworker stabbing death needs mental assessment

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2019 1:57 pm
The Calgary Police Service's homicide unit is investigating the death of a woman in southwest Calgary on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.. .
The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a woman in southwest Calgary on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.. . Global News

A young Calgary man charged with killing his caseworker at an assisted-living home remains in custody and is to see a psychiatrist next week.

Brandon Newman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Deborah Onwu, who was stabbed at the southwest Calgary home on Oct. 25.

The 18-year-old appeared in court through video link and said little during the brief appearance.

His lawyer, Allan Fay, told court he is doubtful that Newman will be capable of instructing a lawyer for his defence.

Newman is scheduled to meet with a psychiatrist Monday and may be sent for a 30-day psychological assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

A group of Onwu’s friends and other caregivers, wearing “Justice for Debbie” T-shirts, were at the court and are calling on the government for more protection for care workers.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary Courts CentreAllan FayDeborah OnwuBrandon NewmanJustice for Debbie
