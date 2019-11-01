Menu

Crime

Alleged heroin dealer busted after fight at East Hamilton home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 2:20 pm
Hamilton police say they busted an alleged heroin dealer on Friday morning.
Hamilton police say they busted an alleged heroin dealer on Friday morning. Don Mitchell /Global News

An alleged heroin dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted by police not far from an East Hamilton home Friday morning.

The suspect — who had a black satchel full of purple heroin and $10,000 cash — was picked up not long after officers arrived to investigate a disturbance call.

Police say a man was reportedly yelling and involved in a “physical altercation” near Congress Court and Mount Albion Road around 3 a.m.

READ MORE: 2 Stoney Creek drivers charged for street racing in Hamilton’s east end

Investigators say the man attempted to run from police outside the home but was caught in a foot chase not long after.

22-year-old Austin Vansickle of Hamilton made his first appearance in court on Friday and is facing charges related to trafficking, carrying proceeds of crime over $5,000, and failure to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police searched the home at which the disturbance took place, but said there were no complainants present.

