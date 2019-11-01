Alleged heroin dealer busted after fight at East Hamilton home

Send this page to someone via email

An alleged heroin dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted by police not far from an East Hamilton home Friday morning.

The suspect — who had a black satchel full of purple heroin and $10,000 cash — was picked up not long after officers arrived to investigate a disturbance call.

Police say a man was reportedly yelling and involved in a “physical altercation” near Congress Court and Mount Albion Road around 3 a.m.

Investigators say the man attempted to run from police outside the home but was caught in a foot chase not long after.

22-year-old Austin Vansickle of Hamilton made his first appearance in court on Friday and is facing charges related to trafficking, carrying proceeds of crime over $5,000, and failure to comply with probation.

Police searched the home at which the disturbance took place, but said there were no complainants present.

