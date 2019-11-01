Doug Gilmour announces departure from Kingston Frontenacs for move to Toronto Maple Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

Doug Gilmour has announced he will be leaving the Kingston Frontenacs to take a position with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“After 11 years with the Frontenacs, it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter,” Gilmour said in a statement. “I’ve decided to step aside as president of an organization that has meant as much to me as any I’ve ever been part of.”

Gilmour was born in Kingston and has acted as the Frontenac’s head coach, general manager and team president for more than a decade.

Before that, Gilmour played with several NHL teams, most notably the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames, playing 20 years in the league.

In 1989, Gilmour won the Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames.

But on Friday, Gilmour announced he has accepted a job with the Toronto Maple Leafs as a community representative. After his professional hockey career, Gilmour briefly worked for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but has spent much of his post-NHL career in Kingston.

In a statement from the Frontenacs owner, Doug Springer thanked Gilmour for his long tenure with the team.

“He has been instrumental in recruiting the great talent we’ve brought in, the organization we’ve built, and in our incredible run of seven-straight years of making the playoffs,” Springer said.

Gilmour also expressed his appreciation for the team and for the city of Kingston.

“Thank you, Frontenacs. It’s been such an honour to be part of this franchise. And always, to Kingston — because nothing in my life would have been possible without my hometown.”

