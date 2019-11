Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say an 83-year-old man who had been missing since Wednesday evening has been located safely.

It’s unclear where the man was found, but police had said he may have been going to Manitoulin Island where he has family.

Police thanked the public for their assistance.

