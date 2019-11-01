Guelph Storm to play back-to-back on western road trip

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm will face a pair of tough tests this weekend with a back-to-back scheduled in Sault Ste. Marie and Saginaw.

The Storm will play the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night before crossing over the St. Marys River into Michigan for a game against the Spirit on Saturday night.

The road trip comes after second-year forward Ty Collins was traded to the Mississauga Steelheads earlier in the week.

Guelph received a pair of draft picks in the move which allowed the team to get down to 13 forwards, making room for some younger players who have seen limited ice time so far this season.

The Storm have won their last three — the most recent a 4-0 victory over the Steelheads on Oct. 27 — and have outscored their opponents 17-6 during that stretch.

WATCH: The Guelph Storm defeat the Mississauga Greyhounds 4-0 on Oct. 27.

They will meet a struggling Greyhounds team, but one that have historically had the Storm’s number.

The Soo have lost their last three and are 2-7-1 over ten games, but they are 8-0 against Guelph at home in the last five seasons.

The Storm will then get a good look at forward Cole Perfetti on Saturday night against the Spirit. Perfetti is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 17-year-old Whitby native already has 27 points in 16 games for the Spirit and leads the OHL in assists with 22.

Both games are scheduled to get underway just after 7 p.m. Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY.

