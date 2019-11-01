Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Guelph Storm to play back-to-back on western road trip

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 1, 2019 12:00 pm
The Guelph Storm are playing a back-to-back in the OHL's West Division this weekend.
The Guelph Storm are playing a back-to-back in the OHL's West Division this weekend. Terry Wilson / OHL Images

The Guelph Storm will face a pair of tough tests this weekend with a back-to-back scheduled in Sault Ste. Marie and Saginaw.

The Storm will play the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night before crossing over the St. Marys River into Michigan for a game against the Spirit on Saturday night.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm trade Ty Collins to Mississauga Steelheads

The road trip comes after second-year forward Ty Collins was traded to the Mississauga Steelheads earlier in the week.

Guelph received a pair of draft picks in the move which allowed the team to get down to 13 forwards, making room for some younger players who have seen limited ice time so far this season.

Story continues below advertisement

The Storm have won their last three — the most recent a 4-0 victory over the Steelheads on Oct. 27 — and have outscored their opponents 17-6 during that stretch.

WATCH: The Guelph Storm defeat the Mississauga Greyhounds 4-0 on Oct. 27.

They will meet a struggling Greyhounds team, but one that have historically had the Storm’s number.

The Soo have lost their last three and are 2-7-1 over ten games, but they are 8-0 against Guelph at home in the last five seasons.

The Storm will then get a good look at forward Cole Perfetti on Saturday night against the Spirit. Perfetti is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Around the OHL: Chatting with Mark Mancari and storylines from around the league

The 17-year-old Whitby native already has 27 points in 16 games for the Spirit and leads the OHL in assists with 22.

Both games are scheduled to get underway just after 7 p.m. Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph StormSaginaw SpiritSault Ste. Marie GreyhoundsGuelph Storm highlightsOHL Hockeycole perfettiTy Collins
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.