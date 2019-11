Send this page to someone via email

No one was hurt but commute times suffered after a light standard was knocked down at Portage and Main Friday.

The crash left a white Jeep Wrangler up on the meridian facing south on Main Street right at the intersection with Portage Avenue at about 7 a.m.

Back up on the 30th floor now and traffic on southbound Main is backed up to, like, Churchill. OK, I jest, but it's pretty darn far. So take it easy, it's Friday, turn up @power97wpg and just chill. — Elisha Dacey (@elishadacey) November 1, 2019

The two median lanes were blocked off and traffic backed up southbound on Main Street.

Police are on scene at city crews arrived at about 7:50 a.m.

A Jeep Wrangler on the meridian at Portage and Main Friday. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Crash at PORTAGE & MAIN causing a massive back-up right now — light standard appears to be knocked over @globalwinnipeg @680CJOB #wpg #winnipeg #mb Thanks to @CoreyACallaghan for the pic pic.twitter.com/7h0L1DF5UY — Kahla Evans (@KahlaEvans) November 1, 2019

City of Winnipeg crews clean up a downed light standard at Portage and Main Friday. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News