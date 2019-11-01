Couple found alive after being lost in B.C. backcountry for a week

Send this page to someone via email

Columbia Valley RCMP confirm that a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman reported missing on Thursday have been found alive, along with their dog.

An aircraft of RCMP Air Services spotted the missing woman’s vehicle while conducting an aerial search of a remote area along Quin Creek Forest Service Road, in the Rocky Mountain’s east of Wasa.

An RCMP officer and a search and rescue volunteer, onboard the aircraft spotted the couple’s SUV, notably stuck in a creek crossing filled with snow and ice, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP, said. An outstretched orange tarp, a large arrow and the word ‘HELP’ each etched in the snow within close proximity to the abandoned vehicle, ultimately led to the discovery of the man and woman who had taken up shelter in a nearby cabin.

The pair was extracted from the backcountry and taken to an area hospital as a precaution for a medical assessment.

The couple told police they had been stranded for about a week.

The Columbia Valley Search and Rescue, the Civilian Air Search & Rescue Association, the BC Conservation Officer’s Service and Cold Stream Helicopters aided in the search.