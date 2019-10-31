Menu

Kildonan Park restaurant to reopen after Manitoba snowstorm forced closure

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 10:37 pm
Updated October 31, 2019 10:50 pm
Prairie's Edge Restaurant in Kildonan Park.
Prairie's Edge Restaurant in Kildonan Park. friendsofkildonanpark.ca

After it was forced to shut its doors due to a recent snowstorm, a restaurant in Kildonan Park will reopen next week.

During the closure, Prairie’s Edge moved to the Esplanade Riel in pop-up form. It will reopen in Kildonan Park on Nov. 6 at 9 a.m., while the pop-up will remain open until Nov. 3.

The restaurant worried for its future after Kildonan Park was one of several in Winnipeg to close following a Thanksgiving weekend snowstorm, due to safety hazards from damaged trees and debris.

READ MORE: Several Winnipeg parks to close after devastating storm

Doug Stephen, president and CEO of of WOW Hospitality Concepts Inc., which owns the restaurant, said they are thankful for the city’s co-operation.

“We’re impressed by the city’s efforts,” Stephen said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They heard our voices and are taking the initiative. It means our employees don’t have to worry about their jobs, and our guests don’t have to reschedule their holiday plans.”

The restaurant hired its own arborist with the city’s permission to clean up part of the park. Meanwhile, crews from outside the city were brought in to clear a safe path to the building.

READ MORE: Storm aftermath leaves future of restaurant in jeopardy

The rest of the park remains closed and there is no word on when it will open again.

Manitoba premier declares state of emergency as snowy weather emerges
Manitoba premier declares state of emergency as snowy weather emerges
