Storm aftermath leaves Kildonan Park restaurant’s future in jeopardy

Send this page to someone via email

Downed trees in Kildonan Park have forced an area restaurant to consider shutting its doors permanently.

Prairie’s Edge Restaurant, located within the park, is temporarily closed while the city works on clearing up the aftermath of the recent Colorado Low that destroyed trees, transmission lines and hydro poles alike. The entire park is currently off-limits for safety reasons.

Wow Hospitality president Doug Stephen told 680 CJOB that all 25 Prairie’s Edge employees will be moving into the restaurant on the Esplanade Riel, at least for the time being.

“We decided that we’re going to move Prairie’s Edge, at least for a couple of weeks, up onto the bridge, where Mon Ami was, and have a pop-up and a bit of an adventure, and try to make a good thing out of a very, very, very bad and sad thing that has happened,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The bridge, however, isn’t intended to be a permanent solution.

Stephen said the city hasn’t given him any indication as to how long the park will remain closed, so he’s not sure how much longer the restaurant will continue operating.

“If we can’t do business and we’re going to continue to lose money, we may be faced with making that unfortunate decision that we’re not going to be in a continuance mode,” he said. Tweet This

“The city is taking a position that… parks, unfortunately, are the last ones serviced. They can’t even give me a time that I would be allowed back into the park.”

The restaurant, located in a building that has been in the park since the 1960s, reopened under its current name and with a prairie-influenced menu, in 2016.

Kildonan Park, Crescent Drive Park, King’s Park, and St. Vital Park remain closed, and may be for a number of weeks. Damaged trees & other debris pose a risk to both vehicle & pedestrian traffic. For your safety, do not attempt to enter these parks. https://t.co/rAudUXW0Cp pic.twitter.com/WczCBpOzBH — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) October 22, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

4:23 Cinderella takes to the stage in Kildonan Park Cinderella takes to the stage in Kildonan Park