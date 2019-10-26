Several Winnipeg parks to remain closed in wake of devastating Thanksgiving storm

Send this page to someone via email

Five city parks will remain closed to the public for several weeks as Winnipeg continues to grapple with severe damage to its tree canopy in the wake of the Thanksgiving weekend storm.

“As crews continue to assess and evaluate damage, residents are being asked to avoid all parks and trail areas that contain large trees. Broken, hanging branches and loose debris continue to pose a risk to public safety,” an emailed statement from a city spokesperson reads.

“Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution, to avoid heavily treed areas, and to choose parks with less dense and smaller tree populations.”

Munson Park, St. Vital Park, King’s Park, Kildonan Park and Crescent Drive Park remain closed, but signs and barriers didn’t prevent some Winnipeggers from using Kildonan Park Saturday afternoon.

“Knowing the public and how well used and liked this park is, as soon as they open the gates up it will be full of cars,” said Ron Drapack, sympathizing with the city’s decision to close the park.

Story continues below advertisement

“I worry about the fact I’m walking past a sign that says the park is closed — I don’t want to cause anybody any trouble when they’re working.

“I was here when [Kildonan Park] was open and the trees had been felled already by the heavy snow and there was tons of people here — I didn’t feel unsafe,” said Sean Holloway, who was walking in the park with his partner.

The storm damaged at least 10 per cent of the city’s 300,000 civic-owned trees.

Damage estimates are in the $10 million range.

1:13 More than 1,700 tonnes of fallen trees, branches collected since storm hit Winnipeg More than 1,700 tonnes of fallen trees, branches collected since storm hit Winnipeg