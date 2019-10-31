Alberta budget adds $5M to fight mountain pine beetle; dead trees spotted in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is increasing what it spends to fight the mountain pine beetle in the province’s forests.

Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen says the amount is going up by $5 million to a total of $30 million, an increase that was part of an election campaign promise.

He says the money is to be spent on monitoring beetle infestations, as well as on early attack programs.

“It’s regional right now,” Dreeshen said.

“The western part of the province is severely hit. I don’t know if you’ve been to Jasper but there’s massive swaths of dead standing trees. Tweet This

“It’s a very serious issue. There’s $11 billion of forest that’s actually susceptible to this and it’s something that we have to be able to get in front of.”

Paul Whittaker of the Alberta Forest Products Association says the Hinton area continues to be most threatened after a large flight of the beetles from Jasper National Park.

“The community downside of not fighting the beetle is the huge fire risk associated with those communities that are surrounded by increasingly dead pine trees.”

Whittaker says last year’s cold winter was tough on the tiny insects. He says that gives foresters a chance to try to reduce their overall numbers.

Erica Samis of Alberta Environment says the beetles also have been found in Edmonton’s urban forest and as far east as Lac La Biche.

“If we don’t stop the spread of the pine beetle here in Alberta, we don’t stop it from decimating forests in the rest of Canada,” Whittaker said. Tweet This

“If we don’t stop it here, it goes all the way to Newfoundland. The government of Alberta understands this. The government of Saskatchewan clearly understands this because the government of Saskatchewan is sending money to the government of Alberta to help this fight.”

Dreeshen said the federal government responded “negatively” to Alberta’s request for help. However, he’s optimistic Alberta might get a different answer after the results of the federal election.

Samis said Edmontonians should start educating themselves on the signs and effects of the mountain pine beetle and keep a lookout.

“It would be a great idea for folks to become familiar with what it looks like when your tree is attacked by mountain pine beetle so they can be aware,” she said. Tweet This

The first sign that a tree is being attacked is it will create “pitch tubes” — the tree is still green but it looks like it has measles — to fight back against the beetle. Then, in the spring, the tree will die and turn red. Anyone who notices a tree exhibiting these symptoms should contact their municipal parks and recreation department.

— With files from Canadian Press