Canada

Ontario environment minister says decision coming soon on water bottling permits

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 3:10 pm
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012 file photo shows a sculpture made of empty water bottles.
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012 file photo shows a sculpture made of empty water bottles. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

TORONTO – Environment Minister Jeff Yurek says a review of water bottling permits is nearly complete, and he will decide how to proceed by early to mid-December.

A moratorium on new and expanded permits to take water for bottling is set to expire Jan. 1.

READ MORE: Bottled, filtered or tap: Is one water better than the other?

The previous Liberal government implemented the halt on such permits for two years, and the current Progressive Conservative government extended it by another year.

Yurek says his decision will be based in science, though if the government can’t find a “conclusive way to go forward” he would extend the moratorium again.

READ MORE: Ontario allowing water bottling companies to take water on expired permits

The first moratorium was put in place in 2016 after bottled water giant Nestle purchased a well near Guelph that the township of Wellington Centre wanted for its future drinking water supply.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals also hiked the fee that water bottlers must pay for every million litres of groundwater they take from $3.71 to $503.71.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
