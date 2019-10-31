Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

We Scare Hunger returns for 20th year at St. Thomas More

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 4:50 pm
St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School in Hamilton is joining hundreds of volunteers in a drive to collect 100,000 pounds of food.
St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School in Hamilton is joining hundreds of volunteers in a drive to collect 100,000 pounds of food. @we_movement

A Hamilton school has set a goal of 100,000 pounds of food as it embarks on its 20th edition of the We Scare Hunger drive during Halloween.

St. Thomas More High School students will go door to door to about 25,000 homes on Hamilton mountain to collect canned goods and other non-perishable food donations for the Neighbour to Neighbour Centre on Thursday.

READ MORE: Halloween display in Milton accused of depicting ‘violence against women’ will stay, town says

The drive, which began 20 years ago, has become one of the largest annual one-day food drives in Canada and could crack the one-million-pound mark since its inception.

About $2.4 million worth of goods – 967,959 pounds – has been raised since the campaign began in 1999.

The 2019 goal is to collect 100,000 pounds of food.

Story continues below advertisement

Charlotte Redekop-Young, manager of emergency food services for Neighbour to Neighbour, says the campaign provides food for 1,200 families each month.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonFood BankHamilton Food ShareHalloween food driveWe Scare Hungerhamilton food bankneighbour 2 neighbourSt. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School Hamilton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.