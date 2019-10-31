We Scare Hunger returns for 20th year at St. Thomas More

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton school has set a goal of 100,000 pounds of food as it embarks on its 20th edition of the We Scare Hunger drive during Halloween.

St. Thomas More High School students will go door to door to about 25,000 homes on Hamilton mountain to collect canned goods and other non-perishable food donations for the Neighbour to Neighbour Centre on Thursday.

The drive, which began 20 years ago, has become one of the largest annual one-day food drives in Canada and could crack the one-million-pound mark since its inception.

About $2.4 million worth of goods – 967,959 pounds – has been raised since the campaign began in 1999.

The 2019 goal is to collect 100,000 pounds of food.

Charlotte Redekop-Young, manager of emergency food services for Neighbour to Neighbour, says the campaign provides food for 1,200 families each month.

Congratulations to STM’s @wsh_stm on their 20th Anniversary of We Scare Hunger Campaign for Hamilton’s Neighbour to Neighbour Food Drive & We @WEMovement @FordCanada Special Thanks to Karl Wolf @KARLWOLFs for his musical performance! #cansovercandy #GoKnightsGo @stmcss @HWCDSB pic.twitter.com/JIb8GW6xuc — St. Thomas More LAW (@STMLawClass) October 31, 2019

An AMAZING event today in Hamilton with @wsh_stm & @FordCanada for #WEscareHunger. Their 20th Anniversary participating in a food drive and this year they have a goal of collecting 100,000 pounds of food! 🥫🥫🥫 WOW pic.twitter.com/CAjkZA9Xhj — WE (@WEMovement) October 31, 2019

#WeScareHunger kick off at @stmcss! This year, @wsh_stm is aiming to raise 100,000 lbs of non-perishable food items for the @n2nCentre. 20 yrs ago, the 1st #WSH took place collecting 2,000 lbs of food. Shout-out to the exec team that makes it all happen⬇️#CansOverCandy. pic.twitter.com/teHGxTzmo5 — HWCDSB (@HWCDSB) October 31, 2019