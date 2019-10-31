We Scare Hunger returns for 20th year at St. Thomas More

A Hamilton school has set a goal of 100,000 pounds of food as it embarks on its 20th edition of the We Scare Hunger drive during Halloween.
St. Thomas More High School students will go door to door to about 25,000 homes on Hamilton mountain to collect canned goods and other non-perishable food donations for the Neighbour to Neighbour Centre on Thursday.
READ MORE: Halloween display in Milton accused of depicting ‘violence against women’ will stay, town says
The drive, which began 20 years ago, has become one of the largest annual one-day food drives in Canada and could crack the one-million-pound mark since its inception.
About $2.4 million worth of goods – 967,959 pounds – has been raised since the campaign began in 1999.
The 2019 goal is to collect 100,000 pounds of food.
Charlotte Redekop-Young, manager of emergency food services for Neighbour to Neighbour, says the campaign provides food for 1,200 families each month.
COMMENTS