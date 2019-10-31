The Queen’s Gaels hope to continue their winning ways in women’s basketball.

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s Gaels are off to a solid start in OUA women’s basketball.

Last week, they enjoyed a successful trip to North Bay and Sudbury. The Gaels started the Ontario University Association season with victories over Nipissing 92-53 and Laurentian 76-73.

“It was a great way to start a new season,” said Megan Saftich.

The fourth-year guard looks forward to the home opener on Friday morning at 11 a.m. against the Guelph Gryphons. It is a professional development day in Kingston schools and a big crowd is expected at the Queen’s Athletic Centre.

“Aspirations for this club are extremely high,” continued Saftich, an engineering student from Markham.

“We’re ranked fifth in the country and the recognition is fantastic, but we plan to climb that ladder as the season progresses. I think we have a very talented team but we need to bring it all together for everything to work out in our favour.”

James Bambury is the new coach at Queen’s. He joined the team as an assistant in 2012. Bambury was named interim head coach upon the retirement of Dave Wilson, who guided the program for 38 years.

“The transition was a smooth one,” said Gael’s guard Emma Weltz.

The second-year nursing student from Timmins has high hopes for the season ahead.

“We all have faith in each other and a strong foundation for success,” Weltz said.

“We are striving to be the best team we can be. Our goal is to win the national U-Sport title. We believe it’s within our reach, if not this year, then next year when we host the championship tournament.”

Friday’s doubleheader against Guelph begins at 11 a.m. The men take to the court against the Gryphons at 1 p.m.