Canada

South Simcoe police offer Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 3:33 pm
South Simcoe police have a few tips for local trick-or-treaters this Halloween.
The South Simcoe Police Service is offering a number of Halloween safety tips for this year’s spooky holiday, which is forecast to be a wet and rainy one.

According to police, drivers should be extra cautious due to a high volume of pedestrian traffic and should ensure their vehicle’s lights are on and properly working.

Before trick-or-treating, police say residents should plan costumes that are easy to walk in and highly visible, add reflective tape to costumes and carry a flashlight.

READ MORE: Spooky Kingston — The dark history behind the Frontenac County Court House

People should also look for costumes that are labelled “flame resistant” and not use a mask that restricts children’s vision, officers say.

Before trick-or-treating, police say residents should plan a route ahead of time with kids by picking streets that are well known and well lit.

Children should also be accompanied by a parent or older sibling or travel in a group, police say.

Once residents are out trick-or-treating from home to home, police say they should travel in a group and hold onto treat bags tightly.

Officers say people should only cross the street at corners and never cross between parked cars or in the middle of the block.

READ MORE: Scaredy Cats and Creepy Critters — 13 of your best pet Halloween costumes

Residents should also stay on the sidewalkw of well-lit streets and watch out for candles in pumpkins, which are a fire hazard, according to police.

Police say people should never go into a stranger’s home or car.

After trick-or-treating, officers say parents should examine all treats and throw away candy or food that isn’t sealed in a proper package.

“Carefully check all wrappers for signs of tampering,” officers say. “If any harmful items are found, notify police immediately.”

