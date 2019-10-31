Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Wildlife group issues pollution reminder after hurt, endangered pelican recovered in Okanagan

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 2:02 pm
An American white pelican is shown in this handout photo.
An American white pelican is shown in this handout photo. Wildlife Rescue Association / Canadian Press

An endangered American white pelican faces a long recovery after being injured by some fishing line discarded in a B.C. lake.

The Wildlife Rescue Association says in a statement that the pelican, one of North America’s largest birds, was stranded on a lake in the South Okanagan, near Oliver, when the rest of its flock flew south for the winter.

Related News

The bird, rescued from Tucelnuit Lake, was unable to fly because discarded fishing line had badly damaged its left wing, causing several punctures and a large tear in the skin.

READ MORE: Wildlife officers forced to euthanize grizzly after shot left it partially paralyzed

A team was able to capture the severely dehydrated and emaciated pelican, and Wildlife Rescue says its medical team has determined there is a good possibility for recovery with long-term care and treatment.

Janelle Stephenson, hospital manager for the non-profit association, urges the public to learn how to recognize and reduce risks to animals from discarded items such as fishing line.

Story continues below advertisement
What to do if you see an injured animal in the wild
What to do if you see an injured animal in the wild

“Wildlife Rescue’s help centre provides information to support the public by clarifying the steps needed,” Stephenson says in the statement.

“The best outcome for wildlife is when rescue teams can respond quickly and provide immediate treatment to eliminate infection, starvation and potential death.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
OkanaganEnvironmentsouth okanaganPollutionAnimal Rescuewildlife rescueWildlife conservationWildlife Rescue AssociationPelicanBC Wildlife Rescue Associationendangered pelican
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.