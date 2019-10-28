Fish and Wildlife looking for witnesses after bison shot by poachers in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers are looking for witnesses after they say a bison was shot, killed and left to rot in the Zama City area earlier this month.

Bison are currently classified as endangered and protected in that specific hunting region of Alberta.

Officers believe that the animal in question was killed on Oct. 9, 2019, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The hamlet of Zama city is located about 900 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife said that while some meat was taken from the rear hip, front shoulder and back strap of the animal, the majority of it was left to rot.

The animal weighed about 450 to 550 pounds.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife said that the kill was in contravention of the Wildlife Act.

While a draw for hunting bison has been held in the past in the province, current herd levels led to the 2018-19 season being suspended.

Anyone with information about the kill should call the 24-7 Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800, or report online.