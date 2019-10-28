Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Fish and Wildlife looking for witnesses after bison shot by poachers in northern Alberta

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 5:25 pm
.
. Global News files

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers are looking for witnesses after they say a bison was shot, killed and left to rot in the Zama City area earlier this month.

Bison are currently classified as endangered and protected in that specific hunting region of Alberta.

Related News

Officers believe that the animal in question was killed on Oct. 9, 2019, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The hamlet of Zama city is located about 900 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife said that while some meat was taken from the rear hip, front shoulder and back strap of the animal, the majority of it was left to rot.

The animal weighed about 450 to 550 pounds.

READ MORE: Bull bison relocated to Rocky Mountain House after wandering out of Banff National Park

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Fish and Wildlife said that the kill was in contravention of the Wildlife Act. 

While a draw for hunting bison has been held in the past in the province, current herd levels led to the 2018-19 season being suspended. 

Anyone with information about the kill should call the 24-7 Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800, or report online.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta fish and wildlifeBisonpoachersWildlife ActAlberta huntingAlberta bisonAlberta fish and wildlife enforcementZama CityAlberta poachersalberta huntalberta wildlife actbison drawbison hunt
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.