Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

ISIS appoints new leader after death of al-Baghdadi

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 31, 2019 12:52 pm
Updated October 31, 2019 12:56 pm
Pentagon releases video of raid that killed Baghdadi
The Pentagon released video on Wednesday that shows U.S. forces executing a raid on a compound in Syria, resulting in the death of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

CAIRO — The Islamic State militant group confirmed on Thursday its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed, the group’s news agency Amaq said in an audio tape following a U.S. weekend raid.

Baghdadi, an Iraqi jihadist who rose from obscurity to declare himself “caliph” of all Muslims as the leader of Islamic State, was killed by U.S. special forces in northwestern Syria, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

READ MORE: Pentagon releases video of raid that ended in death of ISIS leader

The group had been silent until now. As successor it appointed someone Amaq only identified as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi.

Aymenn al-Tamimi, a researcher at Swansea University focused on Islamic State, said the name was unknown but could be a top figure called Hajj Abdullah whom the U.S. State Department had identified as a possible successor to Baghdadi

Story continues below advertisement

“It could be someone we know, who perhaps has just assumed this new name,” said Tamimi.

Who was ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi?
Who was ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi?

The group, which controlled swathes of Iraq and Syria between 2014 and 2017 and carried out atrocities that horrified most Muslims, also confirmed the death of its spokesman Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir.

Baghdadi was killed in Idlib in northwestern Syria.

U.S. special forces carried out the Syrian operation in which Baghdadi killed himself and three of his children by detonating a suicide vest when he was cornered in a tunnel, according to U.S. officials.

Pentagon official confirms two children killed along with Baghdadi
© 2019 Reuters
ISISIslamic StateAbu Bakr al-Baghdadial-baghdadiAbu Bakr al-Baghdadi deadAbu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-QuraishiAbu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi ISISnew isis leader
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.