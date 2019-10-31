Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating Halifax hit-and-run that left 15-year-old injured

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 1:20 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

Halifax RCMP are asking for help from the public as they try to solve a hit-and-run that left a 15-year-old girl with minor injuries.

Police say at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, a 15-year-old pedestrian was crossing Beaver Bank Road at Glendale Avenue via a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a truck.

READ MORE: Halifax residence deliberately set on fire

The crash caused the teen to fall to the ground.

Police say that the driver to the truck left the scene without stopping to offer assistance and continued driving toward Sackville Drive.

The truck is described as dark in colour with a metal rack in the bed of the truck with white lettering on its side.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court hears how Corey Rogers died in police custody
Nova Scotia Supreme Court hears how Corey Rogers died in police custody

The teenager suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax RCMP at 902-490-5020 or call Crime Stoppers.

