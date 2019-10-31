Menu

Swoop flights out of Hamilton cancelled, delayed due to bad weather

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 1:10 pm
A Boeing 737 (737-800) jetline owned by Swoop airlines.
A Boeing 737 (737-800) jetline owned by Swoop airlines. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

With a wind warning and heavy rain expected, Swoop Airlines has cancelled and delayed some flights coming in and out of the Hamilton International Airport.

On Thursday morning, the low-cost carrier said in a statement that “an intense weather system” caused “cloud cover below safe operating limits in Hamilton.” Four flights were diverted or cancelled and three others were delayed.

READ MORE: DHL to invest $100M in Hamilton airport facility expansion

The cancelled flights out of John C. Munro include:

  • WO 660 – Hamilton (YHM) to Cancun (CUN)
  • WO 101 – Hamilton (YHM) to Edmonton (YEG)
  • WO 107 – Hamilton (YHM) to Abbotsford (YXX)
  • WO 106 – Abbotsford (YXX) to Hamilton (YHM)

Swoop says “impacted travellers have been contacted by email and teams are working to provide alternative travel options where available.”

There are also cancellations affecting travellers from London to Cancun and Las Vegas.

Hamiltonhamilton airportJohn C. Munro AirportSwoop cancellationshamilton flight cancelledhamilton flight delayhamilton flights cancelledhamilton flights delayedswoop airlines cancellationsswoop airlines cancelledswoop cancelled
