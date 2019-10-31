Swoop flights out of Hamilton cancelled, delayed due to bad weather

Send this page to someone via email

With a wind warning and heavy rain expected, Swoop Airlines has cancelled and delayed some flights coming in and out of the Hamilton International Airport.

On Thursday morning, the low-cost carrier said in a statement that “an intense weather system” caused “cloud cover below safe operating limits in Hamilton.” Four flights were diverted or cancelled and three others were delayed.

The cancelled flights out of John C. Munro include:

WO 660 – Hamilton (YHM) to Cancun (CUN)

WO 101 – Hamilton (YHM) to Edmonton (YEG)

WO 107 – Hamilton (YHM) to Abbotsford (YXX)

WO 106 – Abbotsford (YXX) to Hamilton (YHM)

Swoop says “impacted travellers have been contacted by email and teams are working to provide alternative travel options where available.”

There are also cancellations affecting travellers from London to Cancun and Las Vegas.

Advisory Update: An intense weather system in Southern Ontario continues to cause delays & cancellations to our network. Affected travellers are being contacted directly and all other travellers are encouraged to check flight status https://t.co/8sumV2XPgK pic.twitter.com/03wZv2srwR — FlySwoop (@FlySwoop) October 31, 2019

