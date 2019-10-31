Menu

Top court to review disclosure of Barry and Honey Sherman estate files

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 10:26 am
Barry and Honey Sherman are shown in a handout photo from the United Jewish Appeal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United Jewish Appeal MANDATORY CREDIT.
OTTAWA – The Supreme Court of Canada will review an appeal court’s decision to unseal files related to the estates of wealthy Toronto couple Barry and Honey Sherman, who were found murdered two years ago.

In June 2018, a judge made orders sealing the files, which concern the appointment of estate trustees and would ordinarily be available for public inspection under the open court principle.

The sealing order stemmed from the notion that individuals named as beneficiaries or trustees of the estates would be at risk of harm because the Shermans were murdered.

READ MORE: $10-million reward offered in Barry, Honey Sherman murder case

Soon after, a court denied Toronto Star reporter Kevin Donovan access to the files.

The Ontario Court of Appeal overturned the decision, saying the idea trustees would be at risk amounted to speculation and provided no basis for a sealing order.

Story continues below advertisement

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reason for agreeing to hear the case.

Marking a year year since Barry and Honey Sherman were murdered
© 2019 The Canadian Press
