Metro Vancouver transit strike would start with uniform, overtime ban: union

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing 5,000 bus drivers and SeaBus and maintenance workers has unveiled how it will begin job action if contract negotiations don’t produce a deal by Thursday at midnight.

Unifor locals 111 and 2200, which have been without a contract since the end of March, are locked in bitter negotiations with the Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) over wages, benefits and working conditions.

The union says if it can’t reach a deal by the Thursday deadline, operators won’t walk off the job immediately.

1:50 Commuters prepare back-up plans for looming transit strike Commuters prepare back-up plans for looming transit strike

Instead, transit operators will begin by working out of uniform, and maintenance workers will refuse to work overtime.

“Our No. 1 goal is a fair contract that ensures our members are working under safe and reasonable conditions so they can best serve the public,” said Unifor national president Jerry Dias in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“To minimize the disruption to the public while still ramping up pressure on the employer, we have chosen a measured level of strike action in the first phase.”

The union said it believes the first-stage action will raise public awareness of its position.

“It is a strange experience to see an operator out of uniform, and we hope that starts conversations with the passengers about our struggle with this employer to get a fair deal,” said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor western regional director.

2:01 Metro Vancouver bus drivers issue 72-hour strike notice Metro Vancouver bus drivers issue 72-hour strike notice

The union said the overtime ban will also have a gradual, cumulative effect on the system as maintenance work builds up, potentially taking buses off the road or disrupting SeaBus service.

TransLink is advising passengers to watch its website and Twitter feed for information on possible disruptions.

The union and CMBC are set to resume contract negotiations Thursday morning.

If a strike were to occur, it would not affect the West Vancouver Blue Bus system, which is operated by a different company.

Story continues below advertisement

It would also not affect SkyTrain, Canada Line, HandyDART or contracted shuttle services in Langley or on Bowen Island.

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police said they would also increase staff to deal with any crowding at SkyTrain stations.

If workers do go on strike, it will be the first time since a four-month transit strike in 2001.