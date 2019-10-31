Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, October 30, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 1:12 am

VICTORIA – Cole Schwebius stopped all 33 shots he faced as the Kelowna Rockets blanked the Victoria Royals 1-0 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Nolan Foote’s power-play goal at the 11:31 mark of the first period was the winner for Kelowna (8-4-2).

Brock Gould kicked out 16 shots for Victoria (6-6-1).

The Rockets went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Royals could not score on three man advantages.

ICE 4 HURRICANES 3 (SO)

WINNIPEG — Michal Teply and Isaac Johnson all scored as the Ice edged Lethbridge.

Austin Schellenberg, Owen Pederson and Michael Milne had goals in regulation time for Winnipeg (7-5-1).

Oliver Okuliar, Calen Addison and Dino Kambeitz scored for the Hurricanes (9-4-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
