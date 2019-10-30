Menu

Canada

Video of a Napanee high school incident a family is calling bullying goes viral

By Jonna Semple Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 10:06 pm
A Napanee family speaks out about a video depicting bullying going viral
WATCH: A student from Napanee District Secondary School was attacked in the school's hallway while cameras rolled on the incident.

A 16-year old Greater Napanee youth has been charged with one count of assault after Lennox & Addington County OPP launched an investigation into an incident caught on a cellphone camera that has since gone viral.

The victim’s family says the footage depicts unacceptable bullying.

“When the video came out, it just tore the insides out of me,” said the victim’s mother, who cannot be identified due to the investigation.

READ MORE: Toronto mother of 12-year-old boy who died by suicide calls for bullying inquiry

In the video, a male student calls out to another before running at him and pulling him to the ground in the hallway of Napanee District Secondary School.

The victim, who also can’t be identified because of his age, is in a special needs class at N.D.S.S. and says he was hurt and humiliated by the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“I felt sad and stuff and embarrassed and stuff,” the student told Global News.

Hamilton-Wentworth district school board votes for panel on bullying intervention
Hamilton-Wentworth district school board votes for panel on bullying intervention

A statement from the Lennox and Addington County OPP said, “The Lennox & Addington County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was made aware of the incident and has conducted an investigation into the incident.

“Based on the results of that investigation, police have charged a 16 year-old Greater Napanee youth with one count of assault contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada,” the statement continued. “The social media posts have generated a number of responses.  Some of those responses are threatening in nature or suggest/promote a course of action by way of retribution against the alleged perpetrator.

“It is very important that everyone remain cognizant that their online activity may subject them to criminal liability in the real world. ”

READ MORE: How to stop a bully when it’s your own child

Police went on to say that social media posts often lack context and relevant information.

“The students involved are uninjured, and safe, and we are working with everyone involved to ensure an incident like this does not happen again,” school board officials said in a statement.

It’s a sentiment shared by the victim and his family, who say there is no room in schools for bullying.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to know and make sure that this doesn’t happen again to anybody else,” said the victim’s mother.

Police say the charged youth was released from police custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Youth Court, in Greater Napanee on Dec. 9, 2019.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
