October rain blamed for bad pumpkin year in Metro Vancouver

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted October 30, 2019 8:51 pm
Updated October 30, 2019 8:52 pm
Erin Anderson from Langley's Eagle Acres Pumpkin Patch says it's been a hard year to be a pumpkin farmer in Metro Vancouver. File/Global News.
Erin Anderson from Langley's Eagle Acres Pumpkin Patch says it's been a hard year to be a pumpkin farmer in Metro Vancouver. File/Global News.

If you had a hard time finding the perfect pumpkin this year, you’re not alone.

Langley’s Aldor Acres Pumpkin Patch says they had a great crop, but above average rain destroyed many of the pumpkins.

Nearby Eagle Acres Pumpkin Patch owner Erin Anderson says the same thing.

“We had killing frost early, and then heavy rains in October,” she said. “That just took everything down.”

According to Global News meteorologist Kristi Gordon, October saw 15 days and 122 millimetres of rainfall.

“We are bang on average for October rainfall based on the airport’s numbers,” she said. “But we had one soaker of a week from Oct. 15-21 where it rained every day.

Story continues below advertisement

“September in addition, was very wet. One farmer I spoke with said they didn’t even have to irrigate,” adds Gordon.

But even with many pumpkins rotten, Anderson says the perfect one is still out there.

“They are still there, look all over the field, look at areas that maybe haven’t been picked over yet, maybe a corner,” she said.

She adds bad weather is simply part of being a farmer.

“Things are starting to go with the conditions, it’s a perishable product,” Anderson said. “Things are going to start to fall apart as the weather conditions do what they do.”

