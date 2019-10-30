Overnight fire destroys hobby shed in Cawston

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight fire destroyed a hobby shed in the Similkameen on Wednesday.

The Keremeos and District Volunteer Fire Department said the shed in Cawston was fully engulfed when crews arrived shortly after 4 a.m.

The fire department said the incident was not suspicious, and that the shed was used to make crafts.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen fire destroys sheds and trailer

The house next to the shed sustained some heat damage. The resident told Global News that the shed was a total loss, but that they have insurance.

Nine firefighters attended the fire.

Story continues below advertisement