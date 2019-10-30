Overnight fire destroys hobby shed in Cawston

An overnight fire destroyed a hobby shed in the Similkameen on Wednesday.
The Keremeos and District Volunteer Fire Department said the shed in Cawston was fully engulfed when crews arrived shortly after 4 a.m.
The fire department said the incident was not suspicious, and that the shed was used to make crafts.
The house next to the shed sustained some heat damage. The resident told Global News that the shed was a total loss, but that they have insurance.
Nine firefighters attended the fire.
