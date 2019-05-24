Surrey camp fire
May 24, 2019 1:51 pm

Body found after shed fire at Surrey homeless camp

By Online News Producer  Global News

RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered at a homeless camp in Surrey.

Karl Casselman/Global News
A A

RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered at a Surrey homeless camp early Friday morning.

Surrey Fire Services fought a fire in a shed at the encampment, located on 97A Avenue and 137A Street, around 2:30 a.m. Once the fire was extinguished, officials found a dead body inside the shed.

READ MORE: More fires at controversial homeless camp in Maple Ridge

The cause of the blaze and the identity of the victim are unknown.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is working with Surrey Fire Services and the BC Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
body found Surrey fire
body found Surrey homeless camp
Surrey
Surrey camp fire
Surrey homeless camp fire
Surrey homeless fire
Surrey RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.