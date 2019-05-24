Body found after shed fire at Surrey homeless camp

RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered at a Surrey homeless camp early Friday morning.

Surrey Fire Services fought a fire in a shed at the encampment, located on 97A Avenue and 137A Street, around 2:30 a.m. Once the fire was extinguished, officials found a dead body inside the shed.

The cause of the blaze and the identity of the victim are unknown.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is working with Surrey Fire Services and the BC Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.