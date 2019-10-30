Company behind Edmonton gondola project would incoporate Rossdale power plant

Send this page to someone via email

The company behind the proposed Prairie Sky Gondola project in Edmonton’s River Valley says it wants to build a major station adjacent to the Rossdale power plant.

Prairie Sky Gondola Inc. said its current vision would see a station developed beside the plant, with casual and fine dining options, shops and a connection to the river valley trails.

“This station will be the heart and soul of our project,” said Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson, CEO of Prairie Sky Gondola Inc. Tweet This

The company has been working for about six months to develop a phase one feasibility report to present to the city, working with Tourism Edmonton and Edmonton Transit Service.

READ MORE: Councillor sees Edmonton gondola as potential key to Rossdale development

Hansen-Carlson said in a news release Wednesday that the station would also feature elements that incorporate the history of the Indigenous people in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“We so appreciate West Rossdale’s 8,000-year history and the diverse Indigenous stories,” he said. “Everything about this station, from its name to the experience it provides, will celebrate that.” Tweet This

Prairie Sky says it has also partnered with DIALOGUE, the design company behind the funicular and other major Edmonton projects like the the Royal Alberta Museum and the airport’s control tower.

The next step is for the company to present its full plan to city council.

The initial vision for the project would feature five stations and connect downtown with the communities of West Rossdale and Old Strathcona.

1:45 City of Edmonton committee doesn’t back gondola project City of Edmonton committee doesn’t back gondola project