Environment

Stephen McNeil defends Nova Scotia’s emissions targets in new climate bill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2019 12:25 pm
Updated October 30, 2019 12:29 pm
Premier Stephen McNeil attends a bill briefing at the legislature in Halifax on April 2, 2019.
Premier Stephen McNeil attends a bill briefing at the legislature in Halifax on April 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia’s premier is defending new environmental targets that are expected to be passed by the provincial legislature later on Wednesday.

Stephen McNeil says the targets in the Sustainable Development Goals Act will lead the country in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and in getting to a net-zero carbon footprint.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia tables bill aiming for net-zero carbon footprint by 2050

The legislation calls for the province to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and would move the province to a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050.

Dozens of people called for strengthening the targets during a committee hearing on Monday, although a third-party NDP amendment calling for the emissions target to be increased to 58 per cent below 2005 levels was turned down by the Liberal government.

Story continues below advertisement

McNeil says the government is sticking with the 53 per cent target because it can be achieved while growing the province’s economy.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia legislature committee told new climate targets don’t go far enough

However, NDP Leader Gary Burrill says the new targets are a “failure” because they fail to meet the test set by the United Nations, which called for climate measures to be compliant with its 1.5 degree global warming target.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
