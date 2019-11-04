Menu

Education

Community safety program THINK SAFE launched in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 11:14 am
The Technical Standards and Safety Authority is partnering with the City of Peterborough and Peterborough Fire Services for a community safety campaign.
The Technical Standards and Safety Authority is partnering with the City of Peterborough and Peterborough Fire Services for a community safety campaign. Steve Guthrie/Global News Peterborough

A three-week community safety campaign has been launched in Peterborough focusing on how residents can play a role in improving safety.

On Wednesday, the City of Peterborough, Peterborough Fire Services and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) collaboratively launched a community safety campaign called Working Together in Our Community – THINK SAFE. The TSSA is a provincial public safety regulator mandated by the government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety.

The campaign will run for three weeks, raising awareness about a range of safety issues and actions that individuals and families can take.

“While Ontario’s many public safety organizations work tirelessly in their communities, residents also play a critical role in improving safety,” stated Bonnie Rose, TSSA president and CEO.

The campaign will coincide with Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week, which runs from Nov. 1 to 7. Peterborough residents will receive details about carbon monoxide exposure and additional important safety information by mail and through media promotions.

The campaign culminates with Community Safety Day on Nov. 16, running noon to 4 p.m. at the Peterborough Sports and Wellness Centre. Hosted by the TSSA, the event will feature a variety of activities and showcase education and interactive exhibits, such as the TSSA’s mobile carbon monoxide safety house.

More to come.

Signs you may have been exposed to carbon monoxide
Signs you may have been exposed to carbon monoxide
