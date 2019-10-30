Menu

Health

Health minister encouraging Ontarians to get flu shots

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2019 11:20 am
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta.
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. AP Photo/David Goldman

TORONTO – Health Minister Christine Elliott is urging Ontarians to get their flu shots, saying that last year 5,000 people in the province were hospitalized due to the viral infection.

Elliott, who got her vaccine today at a pharmacy, says even if people aren’t concerned about getting sick themselves, it’s important to get the flu shot to protect family, friends and neighbours.

She says it is especially important for young children, pregnant women, and people aged 65 and older.

READ MORE: Flu forecast 2019: Here’s what to expect from this year’s flu season

Elliott says there is a lot of misinformation about vaccines, so she wants to stress that the flu vaccine is safe, free, and the best protection against getting sick.

Flu shots are available at family doctor and nurse practitioner offices, public health units and participating pharmacies.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Elliott had said that the flu season in Australia suggested that Ontario’s would be worse than usual this year, but now she says fortunately that has not come to pass.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsFlu ShotFlu SeasonChristine ElliottFlu VaccineOntario Health MinisterOntario flu seasonOntario Flu ShotOntario Flu Vaccine
